Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City's FA Cup quarter-final against Burnley on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He is "delighted" Julian Alvarez has signed a contract extension and said "all of us believe he is a future player".

On Vincent Kompany's return, Guardiola said: "He is one of the biggest legends I have had. It's nice he's back."

He stands by his previous comments that Kompany is a future Manchester City manager and said: "I'm more than convinced he is going to come back. When, I don't know, but it's going to happen."

Burnley have impressed Guardiola this season and he said: "It will be a really tough opponent because they do incredible things on the pitch."

He isn't concerned about Arsenal having the chance to open up an eight-point gap and said: "We have a important game. The FA Cup is a really nice and important competition."

On team news, Guardiola said he hasn't spoken to his players after their Champions League win and has yet to decide his starting XI.

