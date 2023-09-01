Manchester United defender Jonny Evans says he is "delighted" to join Erik ten Hag's squad.

The 35-year-old, who played for the Red Devils between 2006 and 2015, has signed a one-year deal after being on a short-term contract since the summer.

He said: “This club and the fans have shaped me as a player and as a person since I was 15 years-old, and I am delighted to be back where it all began as part of this talented squad.

“I’ve really enjoyed working under the manager and his coaching staff since the start of pre-season, and I’m looking forward to helping this group achieve success together at this fantastic football club.”

John Murtough, Manchester United Football Director, said: “Jonny is a winner who has experienced everything in the game. These characteristics are invaluable to the culture that we’re building here.

“His attitude and work ethic are second to none and Erik and the coaching staff know he’s someone they can rely on whenever needed this season.

"We all welcome Jonny back and hope he can add further achievements to the success he has already enjoyed with the club.”

