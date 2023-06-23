We asked you for one player you would you sell this summer and one you would buy.

Here are some of your comments:

Meg: Sell - Wout Weghorst. Easy decision. Even in Manchester United's team, he couldn't score so there is no point in having him - plus, he doesn't want to be here. Buy - Nathan Tella. Nineteen goals last season. He's ready for the next step.

Peter: The player to buy is a no-brainer - it has to be Nathan Tella, who was top scorer last season. The player to sell is Darko Churlinov. He barely played last season, so is obviously not seen as good enough.

Joseph: Sell Connor Roberts. I know it's a different position but buy Amad Diallo. He was class for Sunderland.

Frank: Into the unknown. Like last season but in the Premier League. Vincent Kompany will play his game, but the challenge is so much different and much greater than in the Championship. Will we be able to recruit the quality? Will what we can afford be good enough? I have No worries about tactics and group spirit. Who to sign: Viktor Gyokeres. Who to sell: Weghorst.

Mark: I'd get rid of Bailey Peacock-Farrell and bring Tella back to the club.