Arsenal will make a bid for Declan Rice after the England midfielder, 24, plays for West Ham in the Europa Conference League final, but Bayern Munich are also interested. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Brighton's Moises Caicedo has agreed personal terms with Arsenal, although Chelsea are willing to pay a higher transfer fee for the Ecuador midfielder, 21.(Teradeportes, via Mirror), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's gossip column