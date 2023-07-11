The Premier League's best attacking duos
- Published
Which attacking partnerships have been the most fruitful in Premier League history?
It is fairly common knowledge Tottenham's Harry Kane and Son Heung-min lead the way, but with Bayern Munich one of several clubs desperate to land England captain Kane this summer, is that alliance about to come to an end?
We've looked at the top 10 pairings that have yielded the most combined goals and assists in the English top flight since the start of the 1992-93 season - and Spurs have another duo on the list...
Sheringham and Anderton - 27 goal combinations
Even with Teddy Sheringham moving to Manchester United for four seasons and Darren Anderton's well-documented injury problems, the pair still managed to forge a very productive partnership at Tottenham.
In seven seasons, split over two spells, the duo used all their vision, skill and guile to pick open defences, combining 27 times for goals, with Sheringham netting the majority of those (20). Their peak as a partnership came at the start of the 1994-95 season, with Anderton providing six assists for Sheringham in the first half of the league campaign.
Sheringham's second departure from Spurs in 2003, to join Portsmouth, ended their playing relationship, with Anderton leaving the club a year later to join Birmingham.
Find out where the pairing ranks in the Premier League's top 10 here