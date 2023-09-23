Hibernian v St Johnstone: team news

Hibs forwards Elie Youan and Christian Doidge drop to the bench after going off injured in the 2-2 draw at Kilmarnock last weekend.

Adam Le Fondre and Jair Tavares start in their places, with the Portuguese winger making just his third league start since joining from Benfica B in the summer of 2022.

There's a change at left-back as well, with Jordan Obita taking over from club stalwart Lewis Stevenson.

St Johnstone include Austrian midfielder Sven Sprangler for the first time now that his work permit process is complete.

Drey Wright returns from a calf injury, while James Brown, Sam McClelland, Cameron MacPherson and Stevie May also come in.

Captain Liam Gordon is missing after a head knock in the 2-0 loss to Rangers, with Chris Kane also absent. Oludare Olufunwa, Max Kucheriavyi, Matt Smith, Dara Costelloe are among the substitutes today after starting last time.