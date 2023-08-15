Former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin speaking to BBC Sport on The Blues' weekend performance: "Arsenal and Manchester City cruised in the opening round of fixtures, but how would former heavyweights Liverpool and Chelsea bounce back after being floored last season?

"The 1-1 draw didn’t suggest either team would suddenly be title contenders again though Chelsea were probably happier at the final whistle.

"They had 65% possession and almost double the pass completion. This is a good level of control for a team that has been thrown together quickly and is swamped with new, young and untested players at Premier league level."