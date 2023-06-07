West Ham manager David Moyes has no new injury concerns heading into Wednesday's Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina.

Striker Gianluca Scamacca remains out after his season was cut short by knee surgery.

After resting players for the Hammers' final Premier League game, Moyes is likely to revert back to a trusted starting XI.

The choice between Thilo Kehrer or Vladimir Coufal at right-back, and Said Benrahma or Pablo Fornals on the left wing are the key areas of contention.

For opponents Fiorentina, goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu is out with a ruptured Achilles tendon, while striker Nicolas Gonzalez faces a late check to see if he is fit to start.