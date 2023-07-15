Nottingham Forest have unveiled their new home, away and third kits at a special launch event at Nottingham Castle.

Forest say they have "re-established our historic relationship with Adidas", adding: "The classic Garibaldi strip is instantly recognisable with our memorable European Cup wins in 1979 and 1980, as we enter our 125th season at The City Ground."

The white away kit features light blue wavy stripes, while the navy third kit for is said to be inspired by Nottingham castle.