Aberdeen 1-2 BK Hacken (agg 3-5): Analysis

Amy Canavan, BBC Sport Scotland

Sadiq confirmed post-match that he is headed for the Eredivisie and how Aberdeen fans will have wished he had made that move a few days ago.

If it wasn't for him, a Europa League place may just have been theirs. However, for all of the Hacken forward's magic, Aberdeen only have themselves to blame, with a lack of potency coming back to bite them.

Much has been made that Duk is not at the same level as last term. Six months ago, he would surely have tucked away his glaring sight at goal with style. Miovski too, should have rippled the back of the net when the chance presented itself.

Easy said sitting here, but the expectations from this pair are high after the standards they set last season.

What will also need to be worked on is Aberdeen's defence. The three at the back allows for the wing-backs to flow forward and create excitement up the other end, but Barry Robson's side were left wide-open and Hacken capitalised.