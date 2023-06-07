Former West Ham striker Tony Cottee says supporters of the Irons "deserve" to see their team lift a European trophy on Thursday.

It has been 43 years since West Ham won silverware - the 1980 FA Cup final - and Cottee told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast it was about time they ended that winless streak.

"This a reward for the fans' unwavering support," said Cottee. "They deserve to win a tournament.

"Getting to a European final is a success for players and fans. They travel everywhere home and away and often do not get to see what they want, but they still attend the next week.

"When you think about all the problems they had when leaving the Boleyn Ground, if you had said to the supporters then to be patient and just wait a few years, then they would have said: 'Wow!'

"West Ham fans are very loyal and are desperate for some success. They are a great credit to English football."

Pushed on how the game will pan out, Cottee said: "They will put us through it, because it is West Ham.

"I think we'll win 2-1 - but it'll be nervy."

