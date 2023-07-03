Luton Town chief executive Gary Sweet speaks to BBC Three Counties Radio about summer signings: "We firmly believe if a group of players are good enough to get you there, they are generally good enough to keep you there.

"What we always need to do though is to top up with a little extra quality, depending on what division it is. In the Championship we had that little extra athleticism, this time around it’s a little extra technical ability.

"We have to put £12m or £13m into the stadium, there are always liabilities like bonuses and sums of money you may give to other clubs on contingent transfer fees. You’re into £20m to £25m by that time. We were putting a good £25m chunk in the first year into the stadium. So half of the money from broadcast rights is going effectively on infrastructure. Our budget will be somewhat restricted by what is remaining but we still believe we can be competitive."

