Arsenal's title race run-in
- Published
Arsenal head into their final eight games of the season six points ahead of Manchester City, having played one game more.
Here is how their title race run-in looks:
But, could Arsenal have history on their side as they look for their first league title since 2004?
According to Opta, 13 sides in the top-flight have had 73 or more points after 30 games (when adapted to 3 points for a win) and only two of these have failed to go on and win the title - Manchester United in 2011-12 and Liverpool in 2018-19.
