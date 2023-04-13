Ger Deegan, Maine Road Ramble

This may have been a difficult question for many, however the minute I saw it only one player came to mind. Bert Trautmann.

Goalkeeper Trautmann played for City between 1949 and 1964 and is an all-time great figure at the club. A former member of the German army, his arrival at the club was met with some apprehension, but he more than earned his reputation as one of the greatest ever City players.

Obviously he was part of the club a good bit before my time, but his heroics are very much taught to you as a City fan from an early age, particularly his performance in the 1956 FA Cup Final.

Trautmann goes down as City's toughest player purely based on the fact he broke his neck during that final against Birmingham City and still carried on to make crucial saves in order for City to lift the trophy. That’s an incredible showing of perseverance in itself but when you think of that type of injury in our modern game it's almost inconceivable.

There are many names who could have potentially made a list like this, but only one man played through a broken neck to win a major trophy for the club and that man is Bert Trautmann.

