'Our defence needs to tighten up with semi-final looming'

We asked for your reaction to Rangers' 5-2 weekend win over St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Martin: We have a good manager in the making, Mr Beale doesn't mince his words, he tells the truth on what has been good and not good during every. Hopefully the players will learn from listening to his post-match comments.

Anon: Rangers were poor once more. The captain was poor once more so Rangers need six new players and a new captain. We need a new right-back, keeper, left-back, striker, midfielder and a winger.

Ronnie: Another three points, only Celtic have beaten us since Beale took over which should be impressive. With the league gone it's all about the cup. I'm confident of beating them in the semi. Our defence needs to tighten up. Cantwell is becoming a key player but Tillman is looking a bit leggy. I would also give Wright a few games. A frustrating season.