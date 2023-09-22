Naismith on Gordon recovery, dangerous St Mirren & away triple-header

Steven Naismith has been speaking to the media before Hearts face St Mirren in the Premiership this weekend.

Here are the key points from the Jambos head coach:

  • Beating Aberdeen last Saturday – halting a run of four defeats – has lifted the mood at the club and it's been "a really good week's work".

  • Craig Gordon has joined in some training this week as he steps up his recovery from long-term injury, with Naismith saying: "It's a good sight for us he is looking a lot like he was before, but we can't get too carried away and rush it."

  • St Mirren are a “really good” team and their unbeaten start to the season shows Hearts will have to be at their best.

  • Naismith is demanding Hearts start better and learn lessons from their last trip to Paisley in May when they “did a lot of things wrong” and were two down at half-time before fighting back for a point.

  • Hearts face three “tough” away games in succession – after Saturday they visit Kilmarnock in the cup and Ross County in the league - and Naismith says: “It’s a good week of fixtures where at the end of it we could look back and be in a really good place.”

