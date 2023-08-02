Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

Even by Erling Haaland's superhuman scoring rate, there is one landmark he probably won't be catching.

Dixie Dean hit an unprecedented 60 top-flight goals for Everton in 1927-28 - Haaland fell 24 goals short of that last season.

But he might have a chance at beating Dean's 63 goals in all competitions that season, which is a record for an English top-flight player.

Haaland scored 52 goals in his debut campaign with City, second only to Dean - but at one stage it looked as if he might break it.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker was on 50 goals with 10 games for City left, but only netted twice in that time.

Finish the season stronger this time and he might well do it.

But he would have to really up that scoring ratio to catch Lionel Messi's 73 goals in all competitions for Barcelona in 2011-12.

