Hibs need everybody to be 'nine out of 10' against Celtic

Hibs must “show respect but no fear” on Saturday against a Celtic side they’ve lost 6-1 and 4-0 against this season, says assistant manager Jamie McAllister.

Lee Johnson’s side are aiming to bounce back from a 4-1 defeat to Rangers and keep up the pursuit of third-place Hearts with a positive result in Glasgow against the Premiership leaders.

“We’ve got a game-plan we’ve got to execute 100%, there’s no room for errors against the best side in the league," said McAllister.

“They’ve only lost one [domestic] game all season so it’s a tough task but one we’re looking forward to.

“Mentality is huge – you need that against the best team in the league. Show respect but don’t show fear.

“We’ll be front foot at times. It’s a fine balance – you have to pick your moments against them and take your chances when you get them.

“When you go to Parkhead you need everybody to be nine out of 10 and they need to have one or two players off it.”