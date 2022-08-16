Wolves have agreed a club record €45m (£38m) fee with Sporting Lisbon for Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes.

Since signing for Sporting in January 2019, Nunes has made 76 appearances in Portugal's Primeira Liga, scoring seven goals.

He also scored and provided an assist in Sporting's first two games this season.

Completing the transfer, which would surpass the £35.6m paid to Porto for Fabio Silva in 2020, may help ease some of the tension building up within Wolves' fan-base.

Nunes has been linked with a host of clubs and last week West Ham manager David Moyes said he had tried to sign the 23-year-old.