Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd: Your reaction

We asked for your opinions after Sunday's game between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium.

Here are some of your comments:

Arsenal

Terry: We are really looking good for the title now, today was a huge test and we managed to come from behind against a team in great form. Arteta's faith in youth has really paid off and it's great to see all these players from our academy shining on the big stage. Not something you often see any more, especially amongst the "big six".

Danny: Fantastic game. Even at 1-0 down and at 2-2 I felt Arsenal had a win in them. Apart from Nketiah’s winner all the goals were world class. My man of the match is Odegaard for his dogged tenacity and determination, winning the ball back with bullish precision. Both sides were superb but Arsenal we’re not going to be beat. Proof they are title contenders now.

Sam: Epic game of football from both sides. We deserved it in the end, but think we all felt like we also needed this to keep the gap at the top!

Jon: Can Arsenal supporters dare to start dreaming again? What a great game. Arsenal just get better and better.

Manchester United

Simon: We are in dire need of a goalie, sadly De Gea is past his best. He should be keeping more clean sheets and it’s costing us points.

George: This season's Arsenal would have destroyed last season's United, so we are getting better. Arsenal have shown that you don't have to pay lottery-win transfer fees and ridiculous wages to assemble a great team. We can learn a lot from them.

Harry: Gutted about the result, especially to lose in injury time. But Arsenal were slightly better on the day. Important to remember how far we have come since last season!

Cameron: Really noticed the absence of Casemiro today in the midfield. Odegaard, Martinelli and Saka were allowed too much space and time to create chances. Eriksen and Antony had poor games and Antony should have been taken off sooner for Garnacho. Weghorst had some encouraging contributions off the ball but needs to be more of a direct goal threat.