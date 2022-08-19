Simon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag skilfully avoided the question when I asked him if he could guarantee whether Cristiano Ronaldo would still be at the club once the summer transfer window closes on 1 September.

Ronaldo's future has been the subject of intense debate, with United now open to the idea of releasing the 37-year-old this summer, even though he still has a year left on his contract.

"I don't know why he's a particular focus after Saturday, it was the team performance and the whole team's attitude, including Ronaldo," said Ten Hag.

"He's in our plans, that's what I can say."