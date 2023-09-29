With Saturday's match being his 900th league game as a manager, Moyes says there's "no secret" to his longevity: "I've been in a long time, you have to have an incredible love of the game and you have to want to continue wanting to improve."

Moyes says Aaron Cresswell is "coming on well" from a hamstring injury, but won't be ready to face the Blades. He hopes everyone else will be fit for the match.

Moyes wants to build on the clean sheet his side kept in midweek, which was their first of the season: "It’s important that we keep clean sheets and it plays a big part in the results over a season."

On West Ham's loss to Liverpool last weekend, Moyes said: "We had some really good moments at Anfield. Not enough to win it, but enough to give us a feeling that we had given them a game. Overall, there were lots of good things from the game."

Moyes hopes Jarrod Bowen can continue improving his performances at the club: "Jarrod is beginning to become a player whose consistency and stability in the team is very good. He started to score when he was at Hull, so we were hoping he would continue that and he has done."

Moyes expects a reaction from Sheffield United after they lost 8-0 to Newcastle last weekend: "You’d always expect a team who loses to have a reaction, but ultimately I wouldn’t want to be on the other side of that either."