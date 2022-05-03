Carlo Ancelotti said Real Madrid will need more than just character to come from behind against Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Madrid trail 4-3 after the first leg and head into Wednesday's game looking for another comeback - as they have already done against Chelsea and Paris St-Germain in the competition this season.

Ancelotti said his side will have to gamble if they are to repeat their heroics and reach a first Champions League final since 2018.

The Italian said: "If we sit deep, we won't concede 99 shots and if we get into their box they are going have a go at us but sometimes you have to take risks.

"In these games we have scored a lot. Four against PSG, five against Chelsea, three against City, so we have the quality to take risks.

"You don't get to a final only with your heart. Personality is an important part but you need individual quality, collective commitment, you need all this to reach a final, one of these things won't be enough to get to the final."