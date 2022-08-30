Leeds v Everton: Team news

Leeds will monitor striker Patrick Bamford, who is close to a return after missing two league games with a groin issue.

Club captain Liam Cooper suffered a minor calf problem when making his comeback from injury against Barnsley last week and faces a late fitness test.

Junior Firpo, Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas remain sidelined.

Everton defender Mason Holgate injured his knee on Saturday and misses out.

New signing Neal Maupay is available for his debut after joining from Brentford.

This game will come too soon for striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is nearing a return from a knee problem, while Yerry Mina, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Ben Godfrey are also still missing.

Does Bamford make your Leeds XI?

Is there a debut for Maupay in your Toffees line-up?