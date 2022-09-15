Halkett returns in Riga
- Published
The good news for Hearts fans is defender Craig Halkett returns from injury to the starting XI for the meeting with RFS.
The centre-back is one of three changes made by boss Robbie Neilson. Nathaniel Atkinson misses out through injury, and Alan Forrest and Peter Haring are dropped to the bench.
Jorge Grant is preferred in midfield after returning from suspension, while Josh Ginnelly takes Forrest's place on the wing.
Skip twitter post
📋 TEAM NEWS— Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) September 15, 2022
Your Hearts side to face @RFSDaily in tonight’s #UECL Group A match. pic.twitter.com/fjGDkKN0YS
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post