T﻿he good news for Hearts fans is defender Craig Halkett returns from injury to the starting XI for the meeting with RFS.

T﻿he centre-back is one of three changes made by boss Robbie Neilson. Nathaniel Atkinson misses out through injury, and Alan Forrest and Peter Haring are dropped to the bench.

Jorge Grant is preferred in midfield after returning from suspension, while Josh Ginnelly takes Forrest's place on the wing.