Hasenhuttl on home form, Elyounoussi and Norwich
- Published
Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Southampton host Norwich on Friday night.
Here are the key lines from the Saints boss:
Nathan Tella, Lyanco and Alex McCarthy are the only absentees, while Romain Perraud is available again after recovering from Covid.
On going 10 games unbeaten at home, Hasenhuttl said: "There is no secret. There is always hard work and we have improved our game. This is no coincidence."
He added that Southampton "have shown that we can compete even with the top teams in the league", which helps grow belief.
Hasenhuttl said Mohamed Elyounoussi has "100% the DNA that we need" and is one of the players who has taken his chance and shown up.
On his target for the season, he said: "We have to consistently perform well and when we do this there is a good chance to stay in the way we are at the moment."
On Norwich, the Austrian said: "They have all the tools for being a nasty opponent." He added that he expects another tough game.
He added: "The guys are hungry and they want to show up again."