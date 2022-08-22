Patrick Vieira suggested his first-team players will want to keep the momentum going in their Carabao Cup tie with Oxford on Tuesday.

Crystal Palace claimed their first win of the season with an electric performance against Aston Villa on Saturday and Vieira confirmed he intends to name a strong squad at the Kassam Stadium.

“After a performance like that, every single one of them will want to play again,” he said. “So it’s important to maintain that confidence, that belief and the best way to do it is for the players to play games.”

The Eagles were dealt a difficult start to the season, with their Villa win bookended by trips to Liverpool and Manchester City, as well as a fixture with Arsenal on opening day.

Vieira though feels his side should have more points than the four they have accumulated.

“When you look at the games against Liverpool and Arsenal, we had good performances but we did not win,” he said.

“[Against Villa] we had a good performance and managed to win so what’s important for us is to maintain that.”