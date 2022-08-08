Geraerts denies 'disrespect' claims

Union SG boss Karel Geraerts has responded to claims from Rangers midfielder John Lundstram that the Belgian side's celebrations were a "touch disrespectful" after their first-leg win last week.

"After the win we were happy," former Belgium international Geraerts said. "When my players win, in training or a game, we are happy. This is our culture, it's not disrespect.

"We were happy for us and the efforts we made and we celebrate together, but the respect we have for Rangers is very big.

"The first game the result was positive but this is another game." We don't feel we have the advantage."