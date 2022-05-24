Matt Cooper and Dave Azzopardi from Talking Wolves, external

Season rating: Matt: 6/10; Dave: 7/10

Best performance:

Matt: Manchester United (a). Wolves came with a gameplan against a faltering Manchester United and both Lage and the team executed it perfectly - giving Wolves their first league win at Old Trafford for 42 years.

Dave: Away at Manchester United. The way that Bruno Lage set Wolves up to expose Rangnick’s system was fantastic. A well-deserved three points.

Player of the season:

Matt: Ruben Neves. The midfielder has run the show for large parts of the season and wouldn’t look out of place in any team in Europe. He will most certainly be missed if he leaves this summer.

Dave: Jose Sa for sure. Defensively Wolves have looked shaky, but they still have one of the best defensive records in the league. That is all thanks to Sa, who picked up Wolves’ player of the season.

Player whose time is up:

Matt: Raul Jimenez. The man has given everything to Wolves and provided me with some of the greatest memories in my time supporting the club but he just doesn’t look the same player post-injury. A fresh start elsewhere may be the key to revitalising him after what’s been a disappointing season by his standards.

Dave: Romain Saiss. He has been a fantastic servant to the club and was one of the first signings under the Fosun Group. However, I think his time at Wolves has come to an end and I think it’ll give us a nudge to improve the defensive area this summer.