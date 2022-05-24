Season review: 'The Wolves hierarchy needs to make its mind up'
Matt Cooper and Dave Azzopardi from Talking Wolves, external
Season rating: Matt: 6/10; Dave: 7/10
Best performance:
Matt: Manchester United (a). Wolves came with a gameplan against a faltering Manchester United and both Lage and the team executed it perfectly - giving Wolves their first league win at Old Trafford for 42 years.
Dave: Away at Manchester United. The way that Bruno Lage set Wolves up to expose Rangnick’s system was fantastic. A well-deserved three points.
Player of the season:
Matt: Ruben Neves. The midfielder has run the show for large parts of the season and wouldn’t look out of place in any team in Europe. He will most certainly be missed if he leaves this summer.
Dave: Jose Sa for sure. Defensively Wolves have looked shaky, but they still have one of the best defensive records in the league. That is all thanks to Sa, who picked up Wolves’ player of the season.
Player whose time is up:
Matt: Raul Jimenez. The man has given everything to Wolves and provided me with some of the greatest memories in my time supporting the club but he just doesn’t look the same player post-injury. A fresh start elsewhere may be the key to revitalising him after what’s been a disappointing season by his standards.
Dave: Romain Saiss. He has been a fantastic servant to the club and was one of the first signings under the Fosun Group. However, I think his time at Wolves has come to an end and I think it’ll give us a nudge to improve the defensive area this summer.
Opposition player you'd love in your team:
Matt: Matheus Nunes of Sporting Lisbon - although the links with Manchester City seem to be growing stronger. He’d be ideal in Wolves’ midfield and could add the dynamism in the middle of the park that is sorely needed.
Dave: Renato Sanches - another Portugal international. Wolves are desperate for a bit of energy in the midfield and I’m hoping that a miracle can happen this summer and the club reignite their interest in him. He would be a phenomenal addition.
Happy with your manager?
Matt: I’m of the opinion that you can’t judge a manager until he is backed and the club have failed to do that this season. However, the way the players have seemingly downed tools in the past month is concerning. We’ve displayed relegation form in the past two months and that’s alarming going into a new season. Either the club need to back him this summer so he can mould his squad or look elsewhere as it looks like these players have made their mind up on Bruno.
Dave: I’m in two minds. First, he hasn’t been backed properly so I think it’d be very unfair to judge him completely on a squad he’s not really had much say on. On the other hand, there have been some instances this season where Wolves have fallen into old habits and become extremely negative. It hasn’t been fantastic for fans to watch, especially with the lack of goals. The Wolves hierarchy have to make their mind up on him this summer because whoever is in charge needs to be backed properly.
One learning to take into next season:
Matt: The club has to spend in the summer. Teams such as Newcastle, West Ham and Aston Villa will all be strengthening in the summer and we may need to spend big just to sustain a top-half finish. Fosun’s ambition will be clear by the end of the summer window.
Dave: Spend properly on players first team-ready players. Wolves have been looking at “investments” over the last few years and whilst a few have come good, some really haven’t worked out. Teams around us will definitely strengthen so Wolves have to make sure they do the same.