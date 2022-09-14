Newcastle v Bournemouth: Pick of the stats

Newcastle v Bournemouth, eight Premier League games. Newcastle - 4 wins, 14 goals, 1 clean sheet. Bournemouth - 2 wins, 11 goals, 1 clean sheet

  • Newcastle have won their past three Premier League games against promoted sides, their longest such run since one of seven between October 2013 and November 2014.

  • Bournemouth have had just 34 shots in the Premier League this season, at least 22 fewer than any other side. They’ve also had a league-low 12 efforts on target, but have the third-highest shot conversion rate of 14.7%.

  • This will be Magpies boss Eddie Howe’s first match as a manager against his former club Bournemouth. Howe won both matches against Burnley - his other former club - in the league last season.

  • Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke has scored 49 goals in English league football (one for Liverpool, 48 for Bournemouth) - with 45 of those coming in the past three seasons in 90 appearances, compared with four in 63 matches in his first three campaigns.