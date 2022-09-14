Newcastle v Bournemouth: Pick of the stats

Newcastle have won their past three Premier League games against promoted sides, their longest such run since one of seven between October 2013 and November 2014.

Bournemouth have had just 34 shots in the Premier League this season, at least 22 fewer than any other side. They’ve also had a league-low 12 efforts on target, but have the third-highest shot conversion rate of 14.7%.

This will be Magpies boss Eddie Howe’s first match as a manager against his former club Bournemouth. Howe won both matches against Burnley - his other former club - in the league last season.