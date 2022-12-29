'Best performance of the season', 'Looked a convincing Premiership team'

We asked you for your thoughts after Killie's 2-1 win against Aberdeen. Here's a flavour of what you had to say, with some high praise included...

Graham: Best performance of the season for Killie with Scott Robinson the catalyst. Could have been four or five goals for Killie easily. Need to keep this effort and momentum going in 2023.

Gordon: Definitely an improvement on recent performances. The Aberdeen defence looked very shaky.

Stevie: Kilmarnock took full advantage of an Aberdeen side lacking any belief. Killie's first 45 was arguably the best minutes of the season and could have come in better than two up. Killie's starting XI put in a tireless shift with every player doing their part in a rare win against the Dons. Killie finally looked a convincing Premiership team.

Hugh: Best performance of the season by a country mile... everyone played their part. Great to see everyone playing for the jersey, with Polworth and Armstrong outstanding. Onwards and upwards... hopefully.

