Moyes on Cornet, Scamacca, more signings and stadium size
- Published
West Ham boss David Moyes has been talking to the media before Sunday's season opener against Manchester City.
Here are the highlights from his news conference:
Of Burnley winger Maxwel Cornet, Moyes revealed: "He's in the building now, so hopefully we can get that one done."
Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca, a £30.5m summer signing from Sassuolo, is unlikely to make his debut yet, with Moyes stating: "Gianluca has only just joined us, so he’s a little bit behind. I’m not expecting him to be available this weekend."
Moyes says the Hammers are "far from finished" in the transfer market - pointing out they lost players this summer, have players injured and didn't sign anybody in January.
The Scot says it is "fabulous for the football club" that the London Stadium capacity has grown to 62,500.
He says defender Angelo Ogbonna is still several weeks away from a first-team return following injury.