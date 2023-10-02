The failings of VAR in Saturday's defeat at Tottenham continue to be debated. Liverpool released a statement late on Sunday saying "sporting integrity" had been undermined when Luis Diaz's strike was incorrectly ruled out, adding the club would "explore" its options.

BBC chief football writer Phil McNulty has been answering questions from fans of all clubs today.

Neal Widdows: Should the Liverpool game be replayed?

Phil: Hi Neal. No, I don’t believe it should, even though there has clearly been a huge error and an injustice. My first thought is where would it all end? I agree this was a clear-cut, non-subjective decision, but the number of complaints about errors being currently received means we could end up with numerous requests for replays every weekend. I just don’t see it happening.

