Is Erik ten Hag the man to bring the glory days back to Old Trafford?

He's made a positive impression on United's tour of the Far East this summer and his backstory is compelling.

In a special podcast, Sportsworld's John Bennett speaks to players and coaches from his former clubs, as well as a smattering of United legends, to investigate whether his personality and football philosophy will be a hit in Manchester.

Listen now on BBC Sounds