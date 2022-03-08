Forward Gabriel Martinelli says he wants to stay at Arsenal and fight for trophies amid interest from Liverpool. (Liverpool Echo), external

The Gunners, Newcastle and West Ham are monitoring 24-year-old England forward Marcus Rashford, who is believed to be considering his future at Manchester United. (90Min), external

Arsenal are ready to challenge Paris St-Germain in the race to sign Brazil attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta from Lyon. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

Arsenal players could get bonuses worth up to £500,000 each if they manage to secure a place in the Champions League by finishing in the top four in the Premier League. (Mail), external

