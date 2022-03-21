Everton players face 'rude awakening' in the summer

Former Crystal Palace and Brighton striker Glenn Murray believes Frank Lampard's strong words after defeat by Crystal Palace is the start of his revolution at Everton.

Lampard questioned the mentality of his players with the Toffees dumped out of the FA Cup and embedded in a relegation scrap to stay in the Premier League.

"Those comments are Lampard's way to start addressing the problems," Murray told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"He'll be checking in training how they're all responding with a view to seeing who is on board.

"Everton's squad is too good to go down on paper but at the moment they're sleepwalking towards relegation.

"It will be a big test from now until the end of the season to see who's on board, and if not they'll be out the door in the summer.

"I think they'll get a rude awakening whether they stay in the Premier League or not. There will be a huge clear-out."

