Frank on 'perfect' Schade, priorities, the FA Cup and West Ham

Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Saturday's home FA Cup third-round tie against West Ham.

Here are the key lines from the Brentford manager:

  • New signing Kevin Schade is "almost a perfect Brentford player", said Frank. "He has very good potential, wants to learn and is a good character. I really like his pace, ability to go in behind, and his goalscoring potential."

  • The German striker, signed on loan until the end of the season with a view to a permanent move in the summer, "will be involved in the squad tomorrow".

  • Schade was his "number one priority" in the January window and "we have no other clear priorities".

  • However, Frank added: "But if there is a good deal at the right price and the right potential, because I think we have enough experience in the team, then we'll see."

  • Losing to Gillingham on penalties in the Carabao Cup was "the biggest disappointment this season" because the club wanted to "go on a cup run". "It's the same with the FA Cup, we want to play a strong team and see how far we can go."

  • West Ham will be "strong opponents" after ending their losing run with a midweek draw at Leeds. "I'm convinced they will be very strong tomorrow and do everything they can to progress."