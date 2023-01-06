Frank on 'perfect' Schade, priorities, the FA Cup and West Ham
Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Saturday's home FA Cup third-round tie against West Ham.
Here are the key lines from the Brentford manager:
New signing Kevin Schade is "almost a perfect Brentford player", said Frank. "He has very good potential, wants to learn and is a good character. I really like his pace, ability to go in behind, and his goalscoring potential."
The German striker, signed on loan until the end of the season with a view to a permanent move in the summer, "will be involved in the squad tomorrow".
Schade was his "number one priority" in the January window and "we have no other clear priorities".
However, Frank added: "But if there is a good deal at the right price and the right potential, because I think we have enough experience in the team, then we'll see."
Losing to Gillingham on penalties in the Carabao Cup was "the biggest disappointment this season" because the club wanted to "go on a cup run". "It's the same with the FA Cup, we want to play a strong team and see how far we can go."
West Ham will be "strong opponents" after ending their losing run with a midweek draw at Leeds. "I'm convinced they will be very strong tomorrow and do everything they can to progress."