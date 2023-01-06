Moyes on injuries, aiming for a good FA Cup run and facing Brentford
David Moyes has been speaking to the media before Saturday's FA Cup third-round game against Brentford.
Here are the key lines from the Hammers boss:
On team news, Moyes said: "We still have to recover from playing late Wednesday night."
He said Vladimir Coufal will be looked at, while Kurt Zouma is getting closer.
On the FA Cup, Moyes said "the bread and butter is the Premier League" but that a decent cup run would be nice.
He added: "Winning the cup for supporters is really important and I'd love to be able to do that."
On Brentford, he said: "They are a club and a team who have done really well over a few years. It's a tough game, it was a tough game last week."
On the death of co-chairman David Gold, Moyes said: "When these things happen, it hits you very hard. He was very supportive here at Rush Green. He was an honest man, but always straightforward."