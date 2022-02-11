Hasenhuttl on Saints form, Old Trafford return and United
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Southampton’s game against Manchester United on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Hasenhuttl says they are recuperating from the effort put into beating Spurs on Wednesday: "We have used the time well for recovery. We have another 24 hours, which is enough to be in good shape for tomorrow."
He puts Saints’ impressive recent performances down to hard work. "It is no coincidence that you play well when you work hard,” he said. "The main part of our job is to make everybody better and you can definitely see this season we’re getting better and better."
On returning to Old Trafford for the first time since losing 9-0 there last season, Hasenhuttl said: "It’s a part of our history. If you lose in that way, it always hurts, but our goal is to make it better this time."
On the job his former colleague Ralf Rangnick is doing at Manchester United, the Austrian said: "Their targets are high and they should reach the Champions League spots because of the qualities they have. We’ll need a very good performance against them, but that’s what we’ll try to do."