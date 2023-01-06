Player to watch: Lawrence Shankland

While injuries have made Hearts' line-up unpredictable of late, one thing they have been able to rely on is the scoring form of Lawrence Shankland.

After a frustrating Premiership campaign with Dundee United in 2020-21, Shankland has recaptured the thirst for goals he previously showed in the Championship.

And, with 18 to his name already, Shankland is within touching distance of being the first Hearts striker to reach 20 goals in a season since John Robertson in 1991-92.

The 27-year-old is red hot right now, scoring in each of his last four league games (six goals, including four penalties). The last player to score in five consecutive top-flight appearances for Hearts was Edgaras Jankauskas in March 2006.

Shankland is likely to have two opportunities to add to his tally against St Mirren with Hearts hosting the same opponents on Friday after Saturday's meeting in Paisley.

