St Johnstone confirm Phillips signing

St Johnstone have confirmed the signing of Trinidad and Tobago international Daniel Phillips.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Gillingham, was a free agent after leaving Watford this summer.

The Chelsea youth product has signed a two-year deal with the Perth side.

Phillips describes himself as a "hardworking and physical box-to-box midfielder".

