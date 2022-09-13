Everton have signed goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic on a short-term contract.

The 37-year-old was a free agent after leaving Leicester City in the summer and arrives at Goodison Park after recent injuries to Jordan Pickford and Andy Lonergan.

Pickford is expected to be out with a thigh injury until after the international break at the end of this month, while Lonergan is set to be out for the next few weeks as he completes his recovery from a knee injury.

Jakupovic has made more than 272 appearances for clubs including Hull City, Olympiakos and Lokomotiv Moskow.