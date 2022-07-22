Bahamboula predicts 'great season'

Dylan Bahamboula believes Livingston will have "a great season" ahead after joining the Scottish Premiership club from Oldham Athletic.

The 27-year-old France-born Congo winger has made two starts and one substitute appearance as Livingston began the season with wins over Albion Rovers and Cove Rangers either side of a defeat by Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish League Cup group stage.

Bahamboula told Livingston TV that he has settled easily into "a very good team" and his new surroundings, which is perhaps no surprise considering his previous travels have taken him to Astra Giurgiu in Romania, CS Constantine in Algeria and Tsarsko Selo in Bulgaria before his release by Oldham after their relegation from England's League Two.

As for any fans who have yet to see him in action, he describes himself as a winger who likes to play "left wide and to dribble one v one - and to assist my team-mates and score the goals".

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Livingston midfielder Harrison Clark, who has already had loan spells with Arbroath and Kelty Hearts, has been farmed out for another season in League 2 with Stirling Albion.