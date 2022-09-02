Fulham boss Marco Silva described a "hard" transfer window for the club but declared himself satisfied with the business at Craven Cottage.

Silva has overseen 12 new players arrive, with a further 12 departing, as the Cottagers look to stabilise in the Premier League after successive promotion and relegation seasons.

"It was hard work for all of us - the market is really tough," he said. "We planned and we tried and we've been really pleased with our work.

"We have added experience, quality and players with different backgrounds. All the players in our football club really wanted to be here and they come from top clubs.

"They wanted to embrace the challenge and are settling really quickly."

Two wins and two draws from the opening five games have left Fulham looking comfortable in eighth and Silva is hoping the eye-catching signings on deadline day of Willian and Dan James will integrate quickly.

"Willian can add so many good things for us," he said. "He's a player who wants to return to the Premier League and challenge himself.

"And Dan was a great, great opportunity to get a player with a different profile to what we have. He will be really important for us - direct, strong in space and quick."