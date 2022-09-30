Moyes on the international break, improving results and Scamacca
- Published
David Moyes has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Wolves.
Here are the key lines from the West Ham boss:
Moyes said "most of the players look like they’ve returned from international duty OK" and added that Nayef Aguerd and Ben Johnson are nearing a return.
When asked about the poor start to the season, Moyes said: "I know I’m judged on results and they need to get better."
On whether the international break allowed the team to reset: "I’m hoping they’re all fresh. The boys who didn’t go had a couple of days off and we’ve got work in as well. The boys who did go, hopefully they’ve come back with confidence."
After three weeks without a home game, Moyes said: "We’re looking forward to getting back to London Stadium. We’re in good spirits and hopefully we’re good to go."
Moyes said the club "thinks a lot of" Gianluca Scamacca, adding: "He’s coming on well. As long as he stays fit and healthy, you’ll see a lot more of him."