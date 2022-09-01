Garner leaves United after 13 years

James Garner has left Manchester United after 13 years, signing permanently for Everton on a four-year deal.

The midfielder joined United’s academy at the age of eight and rose through the youth ranks before breaking into the first team, making seven appearances.

He spent last season on loan with Nottingham Forest and played a key part in their promotion-winning campaign.

