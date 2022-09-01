Arthur Melo says signing for Liverpool is "a dream" after joining Jurgen Klopp's side on a season-long loan.

After completing the switch from Juventus, the 26-year-old midfielder said: "I’m really, really happy to be here wearing this great shirt with this famous badge that represents so much in world football, it’s a dream.

"We talked a lot, and our ideas and visions were a good fit so I’m sure it was the right choice. I’m really happy and highly motivated to continue living my dream on the pitch and giving my all in a Liverpool shirt.

"Liverpool have a wonderful history in football. I’ve played against Liverpool, I know what it feels like to be in the stadium with the fans behind them.

"I was with the opposition and now I’m on the right side so I’m really excited. It’s a massive club with a great manager, great players. As I said before, it’s a dream to be here."