Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes: "Disappointing afternoon, I felt the type of goals we lost is nothing really to do with the level we've come up and we were disappointed with each and every one of them.

"We spoken often enough all week about the threat of Aberdeen on the counter-attack. They have a lot of quick players and they can go from box to box pretty quickly and ask the question of you.

"I just thought we allowed ourselves to be countered."