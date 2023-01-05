When asked if he has been given reassurances over his future at the club, he said: "I would never seek reassurances."

Asked what conversations he has had with Everton's hierarchy he replied: "Private conversations, simple as that."

He believes the club are still in the middle of a building process but added: "I'm not silly, we need to get results, we want to stay in this league."

The Everton boss put his time at the club into a wider perspective, stating when he arrived he "felt like we were going in the direction of relegation", adding: "We managed to have an incredible time together. I lived that moment with the fans against Crystal Palace. I went home that night and thought ‘this is where the work begins and it’s going to be a tough journey’. Why were we in that battle? I feel like we are in that process."

He explained: "I was very aware of what I came to in this job. I want to be a success at this club. Whatever challenges that come I’ll take them head on. I really enjoy working for this club, it’s a real honour for me."

Nathan Patterson is out for six weeks with a medial ligament injury which is a "huge blow".

Lampard said loans and permanent deals are an option in January and added: "It's not an easy window but we will try to improve."

On if the FA Cup is a nice distraction, he said: "I don't see it that way. It is a competition of pride for Everton and for me."