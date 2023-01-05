Lampard on his Everton future, Patterson injury and the FA Cup

Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton's FA Cup game against Manchester United on Friday.

Here are the key lines from the Toffees' boss:

  • When asked if he has been given reassurances over his future at the club, he said: "I would never seek reassurances."

  • Asked what conversations he has had with Everton's hierarchy he replied: "Private conversations, simple as that."

  • He believes the club are still in the middle of a building process but added: "I'm not silly, we need to get results, we want to stay in this league."

  • The Everton boss put his time at the club into a wider perspective, stating when he arrived he "felt like we were going in the direction of relegation", adding: "We managed to have an incredible time together. I lived that moment with the fans against Crystal Palace. I went home that night and thought ‘this is where the work begins and it’s going to be a tough journey’. Why were we in that battle? I feel like we are in that process."

  • He explained: "I was very aware of what I came to in this job. I want to be a success at this club. Whatever challenges that come I’ll take them head on. I really enjoy working for this club, it’s a real honour for me."

  • Nathan Patterson is out for six weeks with a medial ligament injury which is a "huge blow".

  • Lampard said loans and permanent deals are an option in January and added: "It's not an easy window but we will try to improve."

  • On if the FA Cup is a nice distraction, he said: "I don't see it that way. It is a competition of pride for Everton and for me."

  • Lampard says he takes responsibility for Everton's situation and said he hopes players are taking on their own personal responsibility.