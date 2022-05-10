Micah Richards says Erling Haaland is the "perfect fit" for Manchester City.

The 21-year-old Norway striker's summer move from Borussia Dortmund could be confirmed this week.

Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "What a player. What a signing this would be. What a statement this would be to the teams around.

"It’s the perfect fit. In terms of style of play, maybe he might find it difficult in terms of dropping into little positions. His link-up play I wouldn’t say is the best, but he can certainly do it.

"I don’t think, apart from Harry Kane right now, there is a better fit for Manchester City.

"It gives them a different option. Against Real Madrid, they had to send defenders up there to try and win headers. Now they’ve got a plan B, so I think it’s a brilliant signing, I really do."

